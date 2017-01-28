This might affect you. I have heard some rather nasty horror stories about the control of information, especially news items from the mainstream media in The United States. I have heard it said that there is a plan by some of the service providers to slow down broadband traffic speed for 'standard' internet users. There could be some significant degradations on the networks of the five largest internet service providers (ISPs), representing 75% of all wireline households across the United States.

The less wealthy and less educated are going to be the targets, as potentially the internet in the states becomes the tool of the wealthy. I am minded that the service providers are of course profit led. Corporations like Comcast and AT&T might offer upgraded capacity at a premium rate by augmenting some people's network capacity, whilst providing lower level or degrade level to potentially three quarters of the domestic household users. Inevitably, if this is the case your internet access is going to be affected.

The President has given the impression that his administration will be very proactive in managing the mainstream media, and apart from some of the fantastic articles and photographs I see here on this site, the majority of the content published here are from circulated newspapers and vignettes from the mainstream media. Already we are seeing some publications taking down the 'comments' sections and their blogs. I wonder why?