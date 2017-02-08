UK Parliament as it happened today. Feb 8 2017

As requested, I have posted today's PM q's but have not been able to access my link to uk.parliament due to the activities of a hacker.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, answered questions from MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday 8 February 2017.

https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2017/february/prime-ministers-questions-8-february-2017/

Question Time in the House of Commons is an opportunity for MPs to question government ministers about matters for which they are responsible.

Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday that the House of Commons is sitting and gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister.

In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance.

Opposition MPs follow up on this or another topic, usually led by the Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn. Usually, he is the only MP allowed to come back with further questions.

