RESIST: 18 February London. Stand Up To Trump: National Organising Summit

This is just an update to let our friends in America know we have not gone away. We have the support of The National Union of Students (United Kingdom) and their affiliates The European Students Union.UNITE The union.The Communication Workers Union.Stop the War Coalition.Stand Up To Racism.The Muslim Association of Britain and The People's Assembly. We have the continued support of Lily Allen and Bianca Jagger. There will be a summit meeting held in London on the 18th. February. Speakers will include:Shappi Korsandi​, comedian​Tariq Ali,​ writer and broadcaster​Shelly Asquith, ​NUS​Lindsey German,​ Stop the War Coalition​Kevin Courtney,​ NUT​Maz Saleem​, Anti-racist campaigner​Tom Robinson​, DJ​Ben Jamal,​ Palestine Solidarity Campaign​Andrew Murray,​ Unite the Union​Phyllis Opoku-gyimah,​ Black Pride​Sabby Dhalu, Stand up to RacismFaduma Hassan,​ Momentum​Mohammed Kozbar,​ Muslim Association of Britain​Sam Fairbairn​, People's Assembly​Weyman Bennett, Unite against Fascism