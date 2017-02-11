This is just an update to let our friends in America know we have not gone away. We have the support of The National Union of Students (United Kingdom) and their affiliates The European Students Union.UNITE The union.The Communication Workers Union.Stop the War Coalition.Stand Up To Racism.The Muslim Association of Britain and The People's Assembly. We have the continued support of Lily Allen and Bianca Jagger. There will be a summit meeting held in London on the 18th. February. Speakers will include:Shappi Korsandi, comedianTariq Ali, writer and broadcasterShelly Asquith, NUSLindsey German, Stop the War CoalitionKevin Courtney, NUTMaz Saleem, Anti-racist campaignerTom Robinson, DJBen Jamal, Palestine Solidarity CampaignAndrew Murray, Unite the UnionPhyllis Opoku-gyimah, Black PrideSabby Dhalu, Stand up to RacismFaduma Hassan, MomentumMohammed Kozbar, Muslim Association of BritainSam Fairbairn, People's AssemblyWeyman Bennett, Unite against Fascism
#RESIST: 18 February London. Stand Up To Trump: National Organising Summit
Current Status: Published (4)
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:02 AM