It just came on the UK TV news that President Trump has appointed his new security adviser. In a TV interview president trump announced that he had appointed Mr. Micky Mouse as his security adviser. He said that:

Micky Mouse was a mouse of tremendous talent and tremendous experience he replaces general Michael Flynn who resigned last week over his elect connections to Russia. A highly respected cartoon character once included in Time magazine's 100 most influential cartoon characters in the world. mr Trump went on to say he had been working very hard to find a cartoon character over the weekend that was looking for a cartoon character that was highly respected in the military.