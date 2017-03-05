Wait! Stop and think. An outside view on Trump.

Yesterday, I made a comment here on the vine, which was not only a comment it was a judgement. Below is the comment I made.

the.laird.of.the.north MEMBER22 hours ago

Donald Trump claims Barack Obama ordered 'wire tap' on Trump Tower, but provides no evidence

I have to say that as Trump Tower is the headquarters of Commissar Trumpovski it might be in the interests of national security to listen in to the conversations between The Kremlin and Trump Tower via the Russian Embassy.

I spent some time thinking about what I had said, and what I had based my judgement on. I thought it only right to perhaps share the process with you. Of course, there are going to be those who will disagree with my thoughts, but can I stress to those people that these are my thoughts, and they are free to have their own on the subject.

Like him or not, Donald Trump is now The President of The United States of America. That is an undeniable fact. There have been suggestions that Trump, his family and members of his team have links to Russia, reaching right up to Putin. These links are being investigated by the authorities, the security services and law makers. It has been claimed that the Russians might have manipulated the result of the US Presidential election, by hacking into the Democrats campaign computer. In fact it has been substantiated that Russian hackers were behind the cyber-attack. It was further said that prior to his inauguration The Russian administration were prepared to assist the president elect by presenting negative media spin against Mrs.Clinton. Of course President Trump has continually denied any connection or knowledge of these actions.

So, let us examine some other aspects of this suggested direct affiliation to one of Americas most potentially dangerous enemies shall we?

1. Michael Flynn. Mr. Flynn had engaged in conversations with Sergey Kislyak prior to Trump taking office. Although Sergey Kislyak has no proven direct involvement with espionage, intelligence gathering and propaganda is the stock in trade of such Russian executive diplomats. It is interesting to know that in December, 2016 Sergey Kislyak met with Flynn with a view to establishing direct communications with The Trump administration. In addition Sergey Kislyak met with Jeff Sessions on at least two occasions during July and September of 2016. Michael Flynn had been a regular contributor to the Russian state broadcast network RT, and had been a guest, sitting next to Putin at a hospitality event. So was clearly considered ‘of value’ to the Russians. Despite the Trump administration knowing about Flynn’s association with the Russians at such a level and being aware of the potential of Flynn being susceptible to blackmail, just a couple of days after his sacking, Trump gave Flynn the accolade of ‘being a wonderful man’.

2. Jeff Sessions. As previously mentioned above in 1. Sessions met with Sergey Kislyak on at least two occasions in July and September of 2016. But stringently denied meeting the Russians, rather like Flynn denied any connection to Pence. A pattern is starting to emerge of acute forgetfulness or outright dishonesty as an attempt to conceal and suppress a potential connection.

3. Rex Tillerson. Rex Tillerson was awarded The Order of Friendship medal by Putin himself as far back as 2012. Tillerson is in regular contact with a man called Igor Sechin. Sechin is very very close to Putin having direct access to the Russian President and the Russian intelligence services

4. Wilbur Ross. Bank of Cyprus. Ross is a major stock holder in the bank which looks after the billions belonging to the Russian oligarchs. Including Viktor Vekselberg, another close friend and supporter of Putin. Again Vekselberg has direct access to Putin, and so does a man called Vladimir Strzhalkovsky. He is a former KGB agent who also holds accounts with Bank of Cyprus.

5. Which leads to a man called Paul Manafort. Although dismissed from the Trump campaign team back in August 2016. Manafort has been connected directly to a number of Russian government officials.

6. Carter Page. Worked for Merrill Lynch at their Moscow office. He became Trump’s ‘Russia’ adviser and was well known as a pro Putin man. His services were terminated after it was revealed he was being investigated by The FBI over his meetings with sanctioned Russian diplomatic officials.

7. Roger Stone. Long standing friend and confidant of Donald Trump. Presently under investigation by The FBI for contact with Russian political officials during the Presidential campaign.

8. Donald Trump Himself. Donald Trump makes claims ranging from he has never met Putin and has no clue as to who he is, to saying he is a great guy and he has met him. Trump boasted he had met Putin directly back in 2013, but then claimed it was indirect. Trump has also claimed he has not phoned Russia in ten years, but had done so the week before making that statement. What is however indisputable is the fact that Trump has direct financial connections to Russia.

9. The Trump family. It seems that Donald Jnr. And Eric have both publicly said they have corporate connections with Russians. Either as funders or as customers. Mostly through Trump International. Trump's son in law has also met with Kislyak at Trump Tower at least once in December.

10. There are numerous other so called connections to Russians ex Russians, Russian bankers and the Russian mafia and crime gangs. Trump has led a colorful business life, facing bankruptcy more than once, he is a risk taker and is likely to take shelter in any port in a storm. So, his connections to people like Sergei Millan, Dmitry Rybolovlev and Felix Slater are not really worthy of note as I do not believe they are a part of the present problem, unless they sit in the middle of a potential blackmail plot by The Kremlin. I find myself wondering what Judge Judy would make of all this. So many denials, so many coincidences, so many horrors.