North Korea missile tests were ‘drill for strike on U.S. bases' in Japan - North Korea Times

North Korea missile tests were ‘drill for strike on U.S. bases' in Japan

PYONGYANG, North Korea - State media in Pyongyang reported that North Korea was training to strike United States military bases in Japan.

“If the United States or South Korea fires even a single flame inside North Korean territory, we will demolish the origin of the invasion and provocation with a nuclear tipped missile,” the KCNA statement said.

Four ballistic missiles were fired by North Korea on Monday which came very close to U.S. ally Japan, in waters that are part of the country's exclusive economic zone.

KCNA in its statement said, "Feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets,” Jong-Un praised the Hwasong artillery unit that carried it out, referring to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“The four ballistic rockets launched simultaneously are so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation, he said," the agency added.

The military units involved are "tasked to strike the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency,” it noted.