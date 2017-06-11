London attack: Londoners go out in show of unity - BBC News

People in London have been visiting the capital's bars and restaurants in a show of "unity and resilience" after last Saturday's terror attack.

Restaurants are donating money from a chosen dish, while the city's pubs and bars are asking for donations equal to the price of a drink.

All money raised will go to the British Red Cross UK Solidarity Fund.

It helps victims of terror attacks and their families anywhere in the UK.

The fund, set up in the wake of the terror attacks in London and Manchester, raised nearly £700,000 in its first 48 hours.