London tower block fire: In pictures - BBC News

So far 12:00 6 dead and 50 in hospital. The fire is still burning.

The blaze ripped through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, trapping residents inside as 200 firefighters fought the blaze. Emergency services attempted to evacuate the concrete block and said at least 50 people are being treated in hospital.

The fire gutted the building, with flames soaring from the second floor to the top of the building. Witnesses reported hearing screams from people inside. Police have said people are being treated for "a range of injuries".