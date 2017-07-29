I am constructing a blog site where nation members can keep in contact and share information. The site will be interactive, and members could have a page where they can post articles and receive comments. If anyone is interested please let me know as soon as possible. As a result of Newsvine going off line as of October the first, I have taken the decision to accept new members prior to Newsvine's demise.
THE OLD AND BOLD OF NEWSVINE PAST. A blog site.
Sat Jul 29, 2017 4:54 AM