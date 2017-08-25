New Site Update

Hello everyone. We are pleased to say we are on our way. The new site is now registered and licensed up. The name of the new site will be The News Room-Where you make the news. We have listened carefully to what people have asked for, and we hope to keep disappointment's to a minimum and then only for technical reasons.

Any last suggestions need to be with us as soon as possible. Either through the vine mail, or the G+ message board. Once we launch the site we will not be bringing it down to add or change it for at least six months, and then only to refresh it. There will be other updates in due course, but we are on target to be on line as the vine closes.

Here is a link to the message board in case you need it. Information will be posted there in the event of Newsvine collapsing early due to technical reasons. Feel free to visit.

https://plus.google.com/u/1/communities/118420585632330136134