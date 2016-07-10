Can You Help Me Please?

Hello there Newsvine members. I wondered if you might help me out? I am researching the cost of the supply of domestic water around the world, and how those charges are made up. It would help me if you could give me an indication of how much your water bills are, and also if there is a disparage between states. If you could help me here I would really appreciate the information.

There is no need for you to disclose any town or city or even borough, just your home state. I would also be interested to know if you feel the prices for water have increased dramatically of late, and if you feel you get value for money for the service delivered.

I look forward to your comments.