Local Mobile Abortion Clinics to be mothballed. Huntingdonshire NHS Trust.

Huntingdonshire NHS Trust have announced last week that budget cuts to be introduced this quarter will mean the mobile units that presently visits small towns on market days will face the axe.

The mobile women's health clinics which offer advice on sexual health, contraception consultation and non appointment immediate abortions have become very popular over the last few years Dr. Everard Matthews director of external operations said. He went on to say that the service would continue in some larger towns but on a reduced service, saying that medical professionals would continue on a reduced outreach programme by using local libraries and in some case town halls as clinical venues rather than the mobile clinics which would be either mothballed or redeployed within the trust. He added that it was regrettable that the walk in abortion service was unlikely to continue for the foreseeable future, stating that the venues already approached were considered inappropriate for such procedures. Another spokesperson for Huntingdonshire NHS Trust added that thousands of women had benefited from the service provided by the mobile abortion clinic over the years, and it was envisaged all future terminations could be carried out at local surgeries instead.