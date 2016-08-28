Newsvine

the.laird.of.the.north

Women's Indecision?

By the.laird.of.the.north
Sun Aug 28, 2016 6:54 AM
 It appears that the likelihood of Mrs. Clinton becoming America's first lady President of The United States of America is going to be a reality.

This is truly a very exciting prospect, both for women and of course many Americans. But, something has come up that causes grave concern. Women's Indecisiveness!!  

A case in point: Despite my cutting the lawn with exact precision on a very regular basis. (People comment on my total and absolute lawn clipping skill) And how I always make sure the dog is clipped without a hair on her body out of place. SHE REFUSES TO ALLOW ME TO CUT HER HAIR. Preferring instead to pay out a fortune to some Coiffure au haute couture (Expensive hair dresser to us chaps) snip away to their heart's content. Whole mornings or afternoons are spent when I could have the job done in a fraction of the time and at absolutely no cost. 

                                          This indeed troubles The Laird..

