We visited some friends for dinner. Our hosts provided a wonderful seafood platter, fresh crab, avocado pear stuffed with salmon mousse, shrimps, lobster claws, etc etc. All washed down with some really refreshing Sorrento Sunburst. A delicious and rather moreish combination of sparkling white wine, chilled to just above freezing, with sliced oranges marinaded in cognac.

The Sorrento Sunburst went down particularly well because it was very warm outdoors. So warm in fact that the French windows of our host's dining room were open, allowing access to the balcony which overlooks the road below their home.

Imagine our utmost surprise then when at just after the coffee and liqueurs came out, a cacophony of babbling voices comparable to a orchestral cadenza came from the street. The gentlemen took to their feet to investigate the outburst, whilst the ladies retired to the safety of the drawing room, with a view to enjoy further libations.

There just below, on the quiet West London tree lined avenue were some new arrivals. They emerged from a black minibus where they had all been clearly living for some time. The vehicle had come to a halt whilst being parked on the roadside in a residents only parking bay. It transpired that the camshaft drive belt had snapped, as the driver had selected reverse gear. It seemed the occupants had been forced to disembark and flee into the night. They were less than satisfied with the driver and his vehicle, and were remonstrating with him vociferously. They tossed their bedrolls and other meager possessions out onto the pavement. Shouting and screaming abuse at the driver at the same time.

The ladies joined us gentlemen on the balcony for the impromptu performance, which had now become a spectacle. We managed to get a few photographs of the event, but it did not last too long. The noise had attracted the attention of a number of residents, who called the police, who arrived en mass and closed the show. packing the travelers into the back of their police vans and whisking the new arrivals off to custody. The driver of the van legged it, the van was towed away next day apparently.

Excellent entertainment.