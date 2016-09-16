This is a warning: It has come to my attention that some unscrupulous types have started targeting American's who have visited The UK and for some genuine reason given their email address out. Perhaps hiring a car or reserving a table, or some other innocent normal activity. These scammers are not in The UK and are using proxy servers to hide their IP address. Their first step is to send an email claiming you have won a cash prize on our lottery. All you need to do is contact their official claims handler, and you will receive a fortune. Please look at the posted images. You do not put your contact details on the entry form. This is a scam to obtain your bank details. Do not reply and do not open any kind of links you might be invited to.