For many viner's the vacation season is just passed, but for many other's, particularly the seniors perhaps it is just around the corner. I did a warning article about a scam that is targeting American visitors to The UK the other week. It got me thinking about what putting out a warning on other trip ruining scams you could come across as you travel. Italy: particularly Rome, and more specifically around the tourists sites, beware of gangs of children creating a distraction. Fighting kids might distract your attention whilst a small group of kids will pick your pockets or snatch your purse/handbag. Other distractions include groups of kids waving magazines or newspapers at you. Beware of groups of kids. Germany: Oop's sorry. A drink or a burger in the airport arrival hall spilled on your jacket, shirt r your coat might not be as accidental as you think. As the seemingly apologetic perpetrator attempts to wipe you down, your travel documents are at risk. Here again another distraction. Paris: The commotion. As a seemingly old and frail lady takes a dive, inevitably a crowd will congregate at the scene. Usually outside a tourist venue. As the crowd develops, little fingers go to work in people's pockets. Beware of unexpected crowds. China: Beware of fake art displays or even artifact exhibitions. You might well be offered the chance to attend a secret sale of Chinese art or artifacts. They will be elaborate fakes. Cambodian milk or fruit juice scam: Simple little number. You are making your way along the sidewalk, when this kid comes up to you and politely asks if you could buy them a carton of milk or fruit juice. You as a western well fed tourist feel you are doing the right thing, so make your way into the store with the kid and pay for a couple of cartons of juice or milk. What you will not see, is the kid returning to the store as you round the corner and exchange the goods for cash. These kids can drink hundreds of cartons a day it seems. The store owner is often in the scam too.Almost all over Europe. The chatty person at the ATM: Do not get into any kind of interaction at a cash dispenser. Keep your card out of sight. ATM distractions are one of the fastest growing scams in Europe.The Balkan States: You are driving along, and someone is flashing a warning at you and pointing to the tires. You pull over, the other driver pulls up and beckons you to the back of the car. Next thing, the accomplice has your valuables out of the car or worse. You could get stabbed. Spain: Your shoulder bag is at risk here. One person cuts the strap whilst the accomplice makes off with the bag. If this happens, do not give chase. India: My advice to the unseasoned traveler to India is keep off the buses and trains. Use a taxi which YOU have booked YOURSELF. Do not use any kind of ticket agent. There are lots and lots of ticket scams all over India. Russia: Fake cops who demand to see your travel documents and identity. These fake cops can be very aggressive, they might threaten to arrest you. It might be a good idea to lodge your passport at your hotel, or at least tell the cops that you have. The last place they want to be is in front of a camera. This identity document scam is very prevalent across Eastern Europe.