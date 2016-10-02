One for the ladies and some of the gentlemen.

How would you feel if tomorrow morning your chap walked into the kitchen wearing makeup?

This question has been bubbling under the surface for a year or two. Traditionally makeup has been the preserve of the female after all. Here in The UK a video blogger called Georgie Aldous, a budding makeup artist has been under attack for his use of cosmetic enhancement to his facial features. Georgie said quite emphatically that in 2016 there was no reason why men should not use makeup on a daily basis to improve their appearance. After all he said, men's skin is not perfect and we all have blemishes which we can easily hide with a bit of makeup.

One of my corporations is in the entertainment broadcasting sector, and as a matter of course make up is an essential part of production, particularly surrounding lighting on set. We go to endless trouble to make sure skin tones and shadows under differing lighting are matched from scene to scene and on different sets. We tend to do this by using a still photographer's magic working with a makeup artist. Men performing in front of a camera have after all been wearing makeup since the performing industry began. We can trace makeup on men back to the ancient times. Did not those ancient Egyptian Roman and Greeks all use makeup to one degree or another to express themselves?

I think that today with social media's selfies taking a bigger and bigger part of how we communicate those male blemishes are getting airbrushed out before posting, but in addition men have started using makeup as a daily part of their normal morning routine. I will personally regularly apply good quality moisturizer to my face and forearms, especially in the summer moths. Skin hydration is important not just to women.

Now I frequently see younger men obviously experimenting with blushers, eyeliners and lipsticks. Is this actually an expression of self confidence or might some think something else? So, if your hubby wandered into the kitchen with his makeup pallet and asked you for advice, what would you say and how would you feel?