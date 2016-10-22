What Is Plan 'B'

Whilst they say it is unlikely that Mr. Trump will take The Presidency of The United States of America, it has to be said it is not impossible. Remember most pundits said he would never be nominated. Similarly here in The UK pollsters and political commentators all said Brexit was never going to happen, and a man who suffers from socialist delusional disorder was too far to the left to take control of our British opposition party. So, let us not kid ourselves, it is never over until the end, and add to that, Mr. Trump has suggested it might not be over even then.

So, what if Mr. Trump actually wins? Do you good American Liberals have a plan B. If so, what will it look like?