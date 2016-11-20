Post Truth Politics?

At the end of the second world war, the western world's society had a deep yearning for both social and political change. Particularly in Europe this was known as "The post war settlement" It was social engineering on an unprecedented scale.

Western governments (The state) introduced massive change. New thinking sought to deliver for new generation a more liberal good society. In The UK and Europe the state developed state universal health care, new hospitals were built, new schools and welfare was provided by the state for those who had slipped through the cracks and had been left behind.

For most western nations, security health and education had become the key to ensuring this new good society would flourish, and world peace and prosperity would surely follow for generations to come. In the main, the western nations pinned their hopes for national security on international close cooperation, both economically and militarily. Trade barriers were relaxed and the idea of a nuclear deterrent was generally adopted by joint western powers. This then was the mechanism that was intended to foster lasting prosperity and world peace.

It was then, no accident that people's lives and lifestyles improved. We owe the quality of our lives to the struggles and sacrifices of those who came before us. This good society had it's roots planted in the beliefs of The Irish politician and philosopher Edmund Burke, who described society as a partnership between those who are living, those who are dead and those who have yet to be born. I find this inter-generational social contract rather persuasive and compelling.

That being said progress is never inevitable either. There is no built in guarantee that society will just keep on getting better. Society rather like history in not linear. In truth our western society is better described as cyclical or at best discontinuous, or both. Today some 70 years after this massive social engineering experiment was introduced we have maintained western peace, but have engaged in armed conflicts all over the rest of the world particularly over the last decade. This activity has in part resulted in the de-stabilizing some western economies and certainly we are seeing a massive refugee crisis.

I believe it is no coincidence, that at the same time we are witnessing the rise of insurgent political parties both from the radical far left and the radical far right.On the face of it then, it would appear that The West's liberal world order could now be crumbling, leaving millions of ordinary people being locked out of society. These people now feel either left behind or even trampled on by globalization, the political class and the 1%People regularly say to me. "I have no interest in politics" I reply to these people that that is their prerogative, but politics is interested in them. I always add that politics brings change, and that change will affect them one way or another. So, it is no great surprise then, that over the past few months we have seen some massive political changes in our western good society. In Europe we have seen The United Kingdom's society vote to leave The European Union, after being promised by the so called anti establishment Brexiters all kinds of economic incentives and a halt to immigration, whist across The Atlantic the anti establishment candidate Donald Trump was carried to The White House after making some similar styled promises. It appears then that our old fact based politics has been replaced with post truth or post factual policy politics. We are living now in a world where people are voting with their hearts rather than their heads. People are looking for something new, something better. The problem will of course be that the delivery of these promised policies might not be possible, or certainly not as easy as implied. It will be at this time that we will learn that the decisions we collectively take may well have dire consequences.