Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to join White House as senior adviser; no formal role for Ivanka Trump

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to join White House as senior adviser

Kushner, who will not take a salary, is expected to have a broad portfolio that includes government operations, trade deals and Middle East policy,

Kushner, whose family has donated to causes in Israel, including West Bank settlements that have been branded illegal by the United Nations, also played a role as a Middle East policy adviser.

Some ethics experts question whether a Kushner's appointment would violate the 1967 federal anti-nepotism statute, which came about after President John F. Kennedy named his brother as attorney general. It forbids public officials from hiring family members in agencies or offices they oversee, and explicitly lists sons-in-law as prohibited employees.