Latest On UK Brexit as it happened.

Britain WILL leave the single market we are to take control of our borders, but there are plans for a common travel area. Mrs. May has set out plans for an "outward looking, global economy" Our MPs will get a vote on the final Brexit deal in Parliament, she said "We cannot live in a political purgatory" and so we need an agreement before the end of Article 50. Mrs May went on to say "It's Britain's national interest for the EU succeeds, she also warned all EU countries not to give Britain a bead Brexit deal, because a bad deal would be worse than no deal on trade.