Jackie'O' or Jackie 'Ho'

We have been told that what we wear to work makes a big difference to how we are perceived by the public.

If you happen to become the First Lady, perhaps then that maxim becomes intensified. Melania Trump has undergone a massive transformation after Donald Trump made the decision to run for the Presidency.

The sequin revealing dresses, the sensational furs, the sultry dresses with plunging necklines and sometimes no clothes at all have all gone. Today, the Slovenian born alleged former prostitute, stripper and glamour model appears to have taken to a more traditional, polished wardrobe.

Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Roksanda Ilincic and Michael Kors are now her haute couturiers of choice. The razzle dazzle is still there, but the image has changed somewhat. It might appear she has spent a lot of time google imaging the Duchess of Cambridge.