Six of the seven countries on Trump's list also ban visitors based on nationality

Six nations listed on Trump’s controversial executive order, which prohibits citizens of seven countries from visiting the US, also impose travel bans of their own.

According to information supplied by IATA, the International Air Transport Association, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya all forbid Israeli passport holders from entering their countries, along with 10 other nations: Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Furthermore, eight of those counties – Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Libya – do not accept passports that contain Israeli visas.

Libya also enforces a separate ban on Iranian, Syrian and Palestinian visitors.

Somalia is the only nation on President Trump’s list that does not prohibit Israeli visitors, though Israelis are banned by their own government from travelling to the East African nation; along with Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Israel also imposes travel restrictions on Palestinians in the Jewish state.

Dozens of Israeli protesters amassed outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday to rally against Trump’s order and the policies of their own government.The protest was organised by the campaign group Right Now: Advocates for African Asylum Seekers in Israel.