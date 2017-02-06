What’s Going On?

In the early hours of this morning so called, President Donald J Trump sent out an interesting tweet to the world. In it he ranted about US. District Judge James Robart who had issued a temporary restraining order effectively preventing Mr Trump’s executive order banning people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen entering the states, and a 120-day bar on all refugees.

President Trump exclaimed in his tweets that Americans should blame U.S. District Judge James Robart and the court system if anything happened. Trump went on to tweet ‘The courts are making the job very difficult!

What Is Going On!!!!

The United States of America is an advanced economic civilized country, the main tenets of the fabric of American society are based on truth, justice and freedom. Those wonderful three principles represent the fundamental proposition that serve as the foundation of American belief and reasoning. It is your basic raison d'être after all.

The thing that maintains those three tenets is the law. Civil law. Criminal law. International law. The law is what protects our civil rights, our human right and our society as a whole. It is the judges who interpret and apply that law.

Now I have seen and heard enough. The President of The United States of America is prepared to blame judges for potential terrorist attacks, and claims that the courts are making his job ‘very difficult’ These tweets are ringing alarm bells. They are very reminiscent of those beer hall narrations people heard in Germany in the 1930’s. Now it is time to fight fire with facts.

I am waiting for his next executive order perhaps issued via his twitter account proclaiming that the law has been suspended for a period of ninety days.

The world expects better of The United States, which is why so many people all over the world are protesting the Trump administration. You might be told people are protesting because these people hate America. Well, it is not. It is actually because these people love America and what she stands for. You put him there, please do not let him make it a straightforward process for the courts which are there to protect you all to make his job easier.

This is real and this is happening.