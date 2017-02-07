Is your word worth anything at all?

There is absolutely no denying it, we have entered the post truth era. We are living in a time where we are fed on a diet of 'fake news' and 'alternative facts' We are promised all sorts of solutions and incentives to capture our vote, including campaign fear. It is going to be a western world phenomena. Somewhere in the middle of this illusion of falsehoods, disinformation and inaccuracy there has to be some honor. Keeping your word, keeping that promise. This week we have seen Donald Trump trying to do just that. But did he ever think he could deliver on those promises? Rather like the British politicians who promised we would have £350 million extra a week to spend on ourselves if we left The European Union. Or, the politicians who told us Brits back in the day, that oil and gas would be almost free because of the massive North Sea Oil fields. All cast into the museum of broken promises. I have a simple question for you.

How important is your word? I have added a poll to see how this plays out. Personally speaking. I consider my word as my bond.