Could the US join the Commonwealth as an 'associate member' post Brexit?

The prospect of the US becoming a so-called "associate member" of the Commonwealth has been raised as the Royal Commonwealth Society makes plans to open a branch in the country.

Director of the society Michael Lake reportedly wrote a letter to the new Donald Trump-led US administration to gauge interest in the plan towards the end of last year.

The UK's pending exit from the European Union has been touted as an opportunity to reconnect with former Commonwealth nations as a way to boost trade.

The newspaper said that opening a RCS branch in the US would further Britain's ties stateside with the country now led by a president who has strong links with the UK via business investments and his Scottish mother.

Trump said his mother was a royalist and he is scheduled to meet the Queen later this year during a controversial state visit. Lake referred to the "opportunity of a new president, and the slightly dangerous but great fun opportunity that the 'Bad Boys of Brexit' offered".