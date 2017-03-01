Afghanistan: Large blast rocks west of Kabul | News | Al Jazeera

A gunbattle broke out between security forces and an unknown number of gunmen in Kabul on Wednesday, immediately after a resounding explosion in the western part of the Afghan capital, a police official said.

A second explosion was also reported in the city, interior ministry confirmed.

Taliban said they attacked police, military and intelligence targets in the capital, claiming they inflicted heavy casualties.

Police sources told Al Jazeera's Qais Azimy that a suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives next to a police station and near a military training centre.

"It's in a very important and secure area," said Azimy reporting from the capital Kabul.

"At least two gunmen with suicide vests entered the police headquarters and currently there's fighting ongoing in that area."

Hospital officials told Al Jazeera six wounded people were receiving medical care, he said.

The explosion was large enough to be heard on the other side of the city.