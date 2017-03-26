Out in town on Saturday lunch time walking along Kensington High Street, It is a lovely

spring day and we are off to an interesting venue. An unusual restaurant with so much atmosphere it will intoxicate you before you get a drink.

Here in this archaic eating house you could find yourself sitting on the next table to almost anyone ranging from Soph and I to an 'A' list celebrity or a minister of state. But here is the thing. Unless you go mad, it is not that expensive. Well, not for the West End anyway.

It seems even those A list'ers and high up's love a bargain just like anyone else. Here are a few photos of the place, and the menu. What would you choose, it is on me. Lunch on The Laird.

Lunch Menu.

Lunch Special Soup & any Salad £12,00.

Alll starters 6,.00

Soup of the Day. Venison Terrine Duck Liver Paté. Avocado Vinaigrette Rocket Salad. Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce.

Or:

Prawn cocktail 8,00

Stilton mousse 6,00

Avocado Crab 8,25

Asparagus and/or Globe artichoke with Hollandaise or vinaigrette 8,00

Smoked Salmon and Crab parcel 9.75.

French Onion Soup 8.00

All tarts and salads 8,00

Maggie’s Tart or Tart of the Day. Stilton, bacon & walnut Salad Crab Salad. Smoked Chicken &Avocado Salad.

All main courses 9,00.

Grilled Breast of Chicken with creamed Tarragon Sauce. Roast stuffed Shoulder of Pork with Apple Sauce. Wild Boar Sausages.

Vegetable Pot Pie. Allll main courses are served with Vegetables of the Day

Or:

Maggie’s creamed Fish Pie 15,00

Grilled Seabream 13,00

Grilled calf’s liver & bacon 13,00

Sirloin Steak 16,00

Rump Steak & onions 14,00

Rump of lamb with Rosemary & Garlic 15,00

Pie of the Day 14,50

Grilled Salmon with Hollandaise 11,00

Puddings 4,00 Coffee &Tea 2,50