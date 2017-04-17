Met Police face 'monster' security operation as Donald Trump insists on golden carriage during his UK visit.

The White House has been most insistent that when President Trump comes to 'Grovel' before Her Majesty later this year that he should be afforded the loan of one of Her Majesty's fleet of horse drawn coaches. A royal insider has let slip that this demand could well be facilitated as there may well be such a vehicle available for the occasion.

Lt.Col. Peter Trouser-Down of The Queen's First Queens reportedly said "We have an old gold cart that was used to transport rubbish from Buckingham Palace during the war, and perhaps it might be fitting to reverse the roll of the old buggy when President Trump comes to worship The Queen in the autumn" Meanwhile, The Metropolitan Police have raised concerns about President Trump's personal safety as the cart could well present a multitude of security issues, and in addition President Trump would be in danger of directly exposing himself to the crowds of hundreds of thousands of people who find him a revolting racist misogynistic nob.