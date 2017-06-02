SPOT THE DIFFERENCES. THE SIX BELLS INN.

So, welcome everyone to The Six Bells. This will not be our last visit here either. But can you find the six changes I have made to the bottom image?

Rules: Do not disclose your answers here, it might spoil it for others who might not have started yet. Simply let me know you are playing by making a comment or two, perhaps letting people know how you are doing. We will close this puzzle on Monday 5 June, when another one will begin. Have fun and take advantage of this puzzle to chat among yourselves.