I read somewhere today that London is reeling after last night's terror incident and tourists are hiding in their hotels .

The truth is, that the opposite is the case.

We left Kensington Palace behind us and walked up to Church Street for lunch. As we made our way along Kensington High Street the sight seeing buses were doing good trade, setting passengers down and picking them up to shop in the designer label stores, and going on to see London's landmarks.

People were out in the street cafes and bars on the side streets.

The police were not particularly in evidence either, visible outside the Embassies and of course and at the vehicle barrier outside Kensington Palace.

We saw people of every race and color all making their ways along the pavements, coming and going, shopping, drinking, eating, without a care. We arrived at one of our favorite restaurants, which was fully booked. We took our table and enjoyed our lunch, raising a glass to our vine chums. The phone kept ringing with people wanting a table, but none were available.

So, forget the media hype. No women white knuckled and screaming their tits off, and no men peeing their pants with fear. Nothing to see here at all, except the usual hustle bustle of West London in early June.