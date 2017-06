One thing that really annoys me is when the elevator or lift breaks. I get more annoyed if it breaks down between floors. The only upside I can think of is that it is possible in the block where I am, you could get to spend half an hour chatting to someone of interest. But, then the complete opposite could easily apply.

So, if you had to be stuck in a lift or elevator anywhere in the world for half an hour, who would you find interesting enough to say it had been a worthwhile experience.