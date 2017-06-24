Newsvine

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE. WW2 BOMB SITE LONDON

By the.laird.of.the.north
Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:10 AM
This week, we visit a world war 2 bomb site in London. Six changes have been made to the bottom image. An easy one this week I think. As usual, please do not reveal your findings n the thread, as it will spoil it for those who come later on. Just let me know you are in play by telling how many differences you have found. Contact me through the vine to give me your answers. The answers go up on Wednesday, when a new puzzle opens.

Article Photo
Article Photo

