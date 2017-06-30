They are nervous to engage in battle. A call to arms was collapsed. Let battle commence.

This article has already been collapsed once. I publish again and encourage viners to do the same.

Right wing trolls are collapsing with impunity. I have had several seeds and articles collapsed over the last few weeks and I know several of you have experienced the same.

So while we value our brothers and sisters on the right who bring a different perspective to debates, we need to fight to save this site of ours.

For those we trust on the right, long time members who seed with integrity, however much we may disagree with them, we love them. For those who are not those things, for new members, or old, or re-reg, who seem to want to destroy this site I suggest we use their interpretation of the CoH when viewing their seeds and comments. If you are unsure, they collapse because they want to silence the opposition, or because their feelings are hurt, or they want to manage and control our content, or just because they can. I hate to say it, but if you cannot beat them join them. We are many, they are few.

Be under no illusions, we are under attack. Fight or flight seems to be the name of the game. I am going to fight. I think that is the better plan.

Copy and seed - they cannot win.