Today we are at The Crown at Devizes in Wiltshire. As usual, I have made six changes to the bottom image. Please let me know you are playing and keep everyone on their toes by commenting, but do not reveal your final findings on the thread. You can let me know your answers by emailing me through The Vine. The answers will be posted on Saturday, when a new puzzle will be posted.
Midweek Spot The Difference. Beer being delivered by horse drawn dray.
Wed Jul 5, 2017 6:08 AM