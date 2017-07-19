One of our regulars wanted a food puzzle, so here we go. Roast Beef and Yorkshire Pudding. As usual, I have made six changes to the bottom image. Please let me know you are playing and keep everyone on their toes by commenting, but do not reveal your final findings on the thread. You can let me know your answers by emailing me through The Vine. The answers will be posted on Saturday, when a new puzzle will be posted.
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE. Mid week puzzle.
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Wed Jul 19, 2017 6:47 AM