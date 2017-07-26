Newsvine

the.laird.of.the.north

About Articles: 239 Seeds: 89 Comments: 15803 Since: Mar 2013

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE MID WEEK. On set with Rowan Atkinson

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By the.laird.of.the.north
Wed Jul 26, 2017 6:01 AM
Discuss:

Today we are on set with Rowan Atkinson playing the iconic 1950's French detective Jules Maigret. As usual, I have made six changes to the bottom image. Please let me know you are playing and keep everyone on their toes by commenting, but do not reveal your final findings on the thread. You can let me know your answers by emailing me through The Vine. The answers will be posted on Saturday, when a new puzzle will be posted.

Article Photo
Article Photo

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor