SPOT THE DIFFERENCE. (next week in The Westminster & Kensington Gazette)

We are back at Chania Harbor. From next week the spot the difference puzzles will be published in The Westminster & Kensington Gazette. As usual, I have made six changes to the bottom image. Please let me know you are playing and keep everyone on their toes by commenting, but do not reveal your final findings on the thread. You can let me know your answers by emailing me through The Vine. The answers will be posted on Wednesday, when a new puzzle will be posted in The Westminster & Kensington Gazette.