Oi Donald Trump. What British Politicians Are Saying About You.

There has been a lot of chatter on twitter and other social media about how Donald Trump has dealt with the far right rally held at Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. So far The President of The United States blamed "both sides" for violence, saying there was blame on "many sides". He went on 48 hours later to condemn some far right groups, but sort of retracted the statement by trying to blame the media for misrepresenting the white supremacists, saying there were "some very bad people" among the statue protesters, but added: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides".

British Law makers have said.

Cabinet minister Sajid Javid tweeted: "Neo-Nazis: bad. Anti-Nazis: good. I learned that as a child. It was pretty obvious."

Prisons minister Sam Gyimah added: "Words matter. Silence matters. We must call out hate - unambiguously - to preserve the free & tolerant society many have fought & die for. "The ‘leader of the free world’ loses moral authority when he cannot call fascism by its name."

Labour MPs called for the President's state visit to Britain, which has already been delayed until 2018, to be cancelled.

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith tweeted: "A state visit by #DonaldTrump would shame this country and betray all we stand for. Theresa May should revoke the invitation immediately."

Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood said Mr Trump's comments were "sickening" and a "new low".

In the hours after the comments the hashtag #ImpeachTrump trended worldwide on Twitter.